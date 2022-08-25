BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Rating) were up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.59 and last traded at $20.55. Approximately 1,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 116.3% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 758.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period.

