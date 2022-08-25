BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.38 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.25-$0.27 EPS.

BL stock opened at $70.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average of $70.02. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 0.84.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.89.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $33,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,626.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $33,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,626.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,497 shares of company stock valued at $240,850 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackLine by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

