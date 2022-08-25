BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Sells $139,610.27 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:BL opened at $70.69 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.02.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on BL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.89.
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.
