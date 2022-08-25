BlackCoin (BLK) Price Hits $0.0160 on Top Exchanges

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. BlackCoin has a market cap of $982,649.04 and approximately $171.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00023642 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016215 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005196 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000971 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,563,929 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

