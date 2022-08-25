BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) CEO Sells $207,374.02 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.65. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $77.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,702,000 after purchasing an additional 774,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 141.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 731,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

