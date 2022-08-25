BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives $35.09 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BJRI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 163,907 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 99,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

