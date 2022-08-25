BitShares Market Capitalization Reaches $33.48 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $33.48 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00106490 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00032455 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000608 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019767 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001405 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00265219 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00031282 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
BitShares Profile
BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.
BitShares Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.