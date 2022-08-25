BitCore Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0667 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $62,940.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,479.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,698.04 or 0.07905396 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00172603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024053 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00262491 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.78 or 0.00711276 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.05 or 0.00605440 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000989 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitCore

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.