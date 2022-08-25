Bitcoin SV One Day Trading Volume Tops $88.74 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $88.74 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $56.32 or 0.00260320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,635.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.88 or 0.00604935 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001112 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004746 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00019956 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002857 BTC.
- Uno Re (UNO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000205 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,151,777 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.
