Bitcoin Atom Achieves Market Cap of $1.10 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $81.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0599 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

