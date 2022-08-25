Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Trading Up 25.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002356 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $9.14 million and $199.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000256 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.