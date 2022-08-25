BitBook (BBT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $223,587.00

BitBook (BBT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. One BitBook coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. BitBook has a market cap of $698,375.96 and approximately $223,587.00 worth of BitBook was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBook has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,573.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003766 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00129296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00077908 BTC.

BitBook Profile

BitBook (BBT) is a coin. BitBook’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. BitBook’s official Twitter account is @Bitboosters.

BitBook Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBoost is launching an application «The Block», which is a decentralized e-commerce platform based on the Ethereum blockchain's smart contracts protocol. All transactions within The Block will take place in ether (ETH). BBT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that allows users to list items on The Block marketplace. “

