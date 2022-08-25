BioPassport Token (BIOT) Trading 7.1% Lower This Week

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $11.74 million and approximately $530,030.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BioPassport Token has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,473.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003797 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00128817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033475 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00080188 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

