BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Acquired by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 389.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 59,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

BCRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

