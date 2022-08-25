Binance USD Market Cap Tops $19.14 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $19.14 billion and approximately $4.86 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,362.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003824 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00129072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033454 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00076732 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 19,136,585,098 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd.

Binance USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

