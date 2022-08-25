Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $208.00 million-$211.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.60 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.23-$0.38 EPS.
Shares of BILL traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.31. 1,527,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 2.26. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.87.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $2,460,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,450,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $2,460,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,450,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $820,681.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,177,072.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,306 shares of company stock worth $11,948,312. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,278.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
