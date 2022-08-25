Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $208.00 million-$211.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.60 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.23-$0.38 EPS.

Bill.com Price Performance

Shares of BILL traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.31. 1,527,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 2.26. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.87.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.43.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $2,460,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,450,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $2,460,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,450,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $820,681.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,177,072.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,306 shares of company stock worth $11,948,312. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,278.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

See Also

