Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $676.00 and last traded at $674.00. Approximately 52 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $673.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Biglari alerts:

Biglari Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $606.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $661.46.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.