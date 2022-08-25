Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut Biffa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Biffa Price Performance

Shares of BFFBF stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. Biffa has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $3.98.

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

