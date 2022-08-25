BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,199 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,000. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 220,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 82.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 98,874 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 44,619 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 150.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,370 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Stock Down 1.1 %

BHP opened at $58.15 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $79.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.3%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

