BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Trading Down 3.4%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 31,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 53,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

BetterLife Pharma Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Company Profile

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of neurological disorders in Canada and internationally. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

