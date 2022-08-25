Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.87

Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.87 and last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 1821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,316,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,676,000 after acquiring an additional 415,976 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,458,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,527,000 after purchasing an additional 399,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,562,000 after purchasing an additional 216,934 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 215,480 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,834,000 after buying an additional 215,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

