Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $622.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Beazley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 598 ($7.23) to GBX 740 ($8.94) in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 715 ($8.64) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Beazley Stock Performance

Shares of BZLYF opened at $6.67 on Thursday. Beazley has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

