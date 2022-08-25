Beam Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beam has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $20.81 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 121,474,400 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

