Beam (BEAM) Trading 4.9% Lower This Week

Beam (BEAM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. Beam has a total market cap of $20.81 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00054718 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 121,474,400 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

