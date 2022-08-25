BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of BBQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:BBQ opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. BBQ has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $184.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73.

In related news, major shareholder Kanen Wealth Management Llc sold 36,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $617,224.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 971,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,620,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in BBQ during the 4th quarter worth about $26,699,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BBQ by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 74,426 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BBQ by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BBQ by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 26,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BBQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Village Inn, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City, Tahoe Joe's Steakhouse, Bakers Square, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items, and side dishes and appetizers.

