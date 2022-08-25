Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €81.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €81.00 ($82.65) price target from UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s current price.

BMW has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a €85.00 ($86.73) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €74.14 ($75.65) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a fifty-two week high of €100.42 ($102.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of €76.38 and a 200-day moving average of €79.15.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

