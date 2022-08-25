BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the July 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWAGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BAWAG Group from €73.00 ($74.49) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BAWAG Group from €68.00 ($69.39) to €70.00 ($71.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BAWAG Group from €70.00 ($71.43) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

BAWAG Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of BWAGF stock traded down $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 828. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.85. BAWAG Group has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $46.03.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

