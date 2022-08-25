Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Short Interest Update

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the July 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Battery Future Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Battery Future Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,351. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95. Battery Future Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Battery Future Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Battery Future Acquisition stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Battery Future Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

About Battery Future Acquisition

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

