Barclays Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $215.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $194.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.35 and a beta of 1.28.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

