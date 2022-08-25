Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 70,901 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,223,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,901 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.93% of Travelers Companies worth $406,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 73,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE TRV opened at $168.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

