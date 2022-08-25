Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 615,503 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,111,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 615,503 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $527,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $416,266,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,644,000 after acquiring an additional 422,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after acquiring an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on APD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.5 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $262.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.72. The company has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

