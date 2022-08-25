Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 481,654 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,351,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 481,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Occidental Petroleum worth $473,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 53,567 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 296,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 47,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $74.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.51. The company has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Capital One Financial boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

In related news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,878,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,713,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,474,091,314.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

