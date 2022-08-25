Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 34,039 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,908,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,039 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $511,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,758,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,542,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $159.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

