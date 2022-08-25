Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,485 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Humana worth $447,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUM opened at $495.64 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $504.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $478.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.44.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

