Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.01% of AutoZone worth $409,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 14.1% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 10.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,718,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZO shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,231.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,175.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,060.04. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,503.30 and a 52 week high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

