Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $561.72 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,056,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770,517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 5.70% of Hubbell worth $561,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 150.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBB opened at $217.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $225.60. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

In other Hubbell news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBB. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

