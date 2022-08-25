Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $493.70 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,612,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 64,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.48% of Hess worth $493,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. City State Bank bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hess Price Performance

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.92.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $123.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.94 and its 200 day moving average is $107.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.61. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $131.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

