Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $432.67 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,298,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Synopsys worth $432,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,833,333,000 after acquiring an additional 388,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,397,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,357,476,000 after purchasing an additional 150,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Synopsys by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,661,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,623,000 after purchasing an additional 80,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,142,651,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,077,000 after purchasing an additional 447,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $358.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.87 and its 200 day moving average is $315.49. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,645 shares of company stock worth $23,176,478 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.73.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

