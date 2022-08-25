Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 372,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $460,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $239.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.