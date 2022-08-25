Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 152,864 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,612,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $421,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.98 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 132.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

