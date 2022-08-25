Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.66.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $34.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $277.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.