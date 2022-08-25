Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKHYY traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.65. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.3267 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Separately, Barclays raised Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

