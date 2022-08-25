Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.85

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.85 and last traded at $67.69, with a volume of 14289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.24.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXSM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 26.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

