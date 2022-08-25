AXIS Token (AXIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.93 Million

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, AXIS Token has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. AXIS Token has a market cap of $2.93 million and $197.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXIS Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,611.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003769 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00129592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032929 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00077300 BTC.

AXIS Token Profile

AXIS is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi.

Buying and Selling AXIS Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXIS Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXIS Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXIS Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

