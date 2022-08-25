AXA (EPA:CS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.17

Shares of AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €24.17 ($24.66) and traded as high as €24.18 ($24.67). AXA shares last traded at €23.78 ($24.27), with a volume of 5,482,269 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on CS shares. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($28.16) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.63) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is €22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.16.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

