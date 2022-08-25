Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,187,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,465 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $40,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.32. 210,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,589,281. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Avantor to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.62.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

