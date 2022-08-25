Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.40 million.

Avanos Medical Stock Up 1.9 %

AVNS stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.96. 8,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,980. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.28 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

AVNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth $395,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the second quarter worth $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

