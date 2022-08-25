Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Up 3,838.5% in August

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a growth of 3,838.5% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AVLNF remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday. 594,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,458. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Avalon Advanced Materials

