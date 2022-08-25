Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Up 3,838.5% in August

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a growth of 3,838.5% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AVLNF remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday. 594,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,458. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Avalon Advanced Materials alerts:

About Avalon Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.