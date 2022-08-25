Avalanche (AVAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.65 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $6.65 billion and approximately $374.39 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $23.33 or 0.00107698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00020032 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00264132 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00031934 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008648 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000285 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,902 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

