Avalanche (AVAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.65 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $6.65 billion and approximately $374.39 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $23.33 or 0.00107698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00020032 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000608 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001420 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00264132 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00031934 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008648 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000124 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000521 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,902 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
