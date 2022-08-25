Auxilium One Day Trading Volume Tops $11,328.00 (AUX)

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. Auxilium has a total market capitalization of $72,530.15 and approximately $11,328.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auxilium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Auxilium has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000837 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000834 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
About Auxilium
AUX is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Auxilium is forum.auxilium.global. The official website for Auxilium is auxilium.global.
Auxilium Coin Trading
